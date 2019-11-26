Latest
8 mins ago
Melania Trump Booed At Youth Opioid Summit In Baltimore
25 mins ago
Bolton’s Lawyer Claims That McGahn Ruling Has No Bearing On His Client
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally at the Target Center on October 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The rally follows a week of a contentious back and forth between President Trump and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Report: Trump Wants To Bring Accused War Criminals Up On Stage At His Rallies And RNC

Pompeo Gives Trump Cover On His Bogus Ukraine Conspiracy Theory, Floats Potential Probe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) at the foreign ministry on February 11, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty images)
By
|
November 26, 2019 12:52 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled on Tuesday that he would be open to investigating President Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections, even though that claim has been thoroughly debunked.

“Any time there is information that indicates that any country has messed with American elections, we not only have a right but a duty to make sure we chase that down,” Pompeo said when asked if the U.S. would pursue an investigation into the conspiracy theory.

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded unequivocally that it was Russia who meddled in the 2016 election, and last week former National Security Council adviser Fiona Hill slammed the Ukraine conspiracy theory as a “fictional narrative” propagated by “Russian security services themselves.”

Yet Pompeo pushed the false claim anyway on Tuesday, asserting that the U.S. “should leave no stone unturned.”

“Whatever nation it is that we have information that so much as suggests that there might have been interference or an effort to interfere in our elections, we have an obligation to make sure that the American people get to go to the ballot box, cast their ballots in a way that is unimpacted by these malevolent actors trying to undermine our Western democratic values,” he said.

When Pompeo was asked he was considering testifying in the House impeachment probe after Trump tweeted he “would love” Pompeo to do so, the secretary of state was vague.

“When the time is right, all good things happen,” he said with a smile.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: