Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) walks to a closed door Senate Intelligence Committee meeting, on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
25 mins ago
Tom Cotton Claims Credit For Trump’s Greenland Idea
37 mins ago
Danish Prime Minister Thinks Her Trump Response Was Actually Very Nice
2 hours ago
Report: Joe Walsh To Announce Trump Challenge This Weekend
news 2020 Elections

Chafee Once Again Switches Parties Ahead Of Possible Presidential Run

AP
By
August 22, 2019 10:34 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Lincoln Chafee, hero of the metric system and former Rhode Island governor and senator, has switched parties once again and is mulling a 2020 bid as a Libertarian.

According to the Daily Beast, Chaffee has been a Republican, Democrat and Independent at one time or another. “People always say, Chafee jumps from party to party, but I’ve always been fiscally conservative and socially liberal,” he said. “I’ve been very, very consistent… I was surprised how well the Libertarian Party fit when I moved to Wyoming.”

He added that he’d only be likely to enter the race if there was a broad movement of Libertarians eager to recruit him.

Alongside the many Democrats in the race, President Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and possibly now Chafee, former congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) may jump in soon too.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: