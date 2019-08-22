Chafee Once Again Switches Parties Ahead Of Possible Presidential Run

Lincoln Chafee, hero of the metric system and former Rhode Island governor and senator, has switched parties once again and is mulling a 2020 bid as a Libertarian.

According to the Daily Beast, Chaffee has been a Republican, Democrat and Independent at one time or another. “People always say, Chafee jumps from party to party, but I’ve always been fiscally conservative and socially liberal,” he said. “I’ve been very, very consistent… I was surprised how well the Libertarian Party fit when I moved to Wyoming.”

He added that he’d only be likely to enter the race if there was a broad movement of Libertarians eager to recruit him.

Alongside the many Democrats in the race, President Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and possibly now Chafee, former congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) may jump in soon too.