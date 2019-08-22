Latest
news 2020 Elections

Report: Joe Walsh To Announce Trump Challenge This Weekend

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By
August 22, 2019 8:52 am
Former congressman and tea-partier-turned-Trump-critic Joe Walsh said Wednesday that if he does enter the primary against President Donald Trump, he’ll do it “soon.”

According to Politico, sources close to Walsh said he plans to announce this weekend.

“I’ve been really surprised by the amount of anxiousness from people across the spectrum who want this president to have a challenge, because there’s just a real concern that he’s absolutely unfit,” Walsh said. “I think if there is an alternative out there, the money will follow.”

So far, only former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has formally launched a primary challenge against the President.

