Lieu Has A Theory On Why Mueller Walked Back Indictment Comments

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said that former special counsel Robert Mueller walked back his comments about indicting the President because he didn’t want to implicitly call Trump a “felon,” though that’s what Lieu thinks Mueller “actually believes.”
During the hearing Wednesday, Lieu asked: “I’d like to ask you the reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting President?”
Mueller responded, “that is correct.”
Mueller cleaned up his answer in his second hearing before the House Intel Committee:
“I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said, and I quote, ‘you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.’ That is not the correct way to say it,” Mueller said. “As we say in the report and as I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”
Lieu isn’t buying it.
“I believe he fully understood my question,” Lieu told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday evening. “It was a logical extension of me getting him to establish the three elements of obstruction of justice were met and I think it’s what he actually believes. I think he may have walked it back because he understood that what that means is we got a felon in the White House and that’s what the hearing showed today, that Donald Trump committed multiple acts of obstruction of justice.”
