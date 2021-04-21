‘Let The Lies Rest’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted On Twitter For Claiming DC Is ‘Scared’ After Chauvin Verdict

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Tuesday night that Washington, D.C. was “completely dead” after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd — and that it was evidence of collective fear and that Black Lives Matter is a “terrorist threat.”

“DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots,” Greene wrote. “Police are everywhere and have riot gear #BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county (sic).”

Greene’s comments attacking the racial justice movement come after a verdict was delivered on Tuesday night that found Chauvin, a former police officer, guilty of murder after he knelt on a Black man’s neck well past his last breath.

Greene has a long history of promoting falsehood and racist rhetoric.

A staunch loyalist of former President Donald Trump, she was a key player in efforts to object to President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6 which culminated in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House also voted in February to strip her of committee assignments due to social media posts that promoted outlandish and dangerous far-right conspiracy theories; racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric; and violence against Democratic leaders.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) pushed back on her claim that city residents were cowering in fear of riots amid an outsized police presence:

I’m in DC like @mtgreenee & she is either the most obtuse person elected to Congress or the biggest liar. People are out & about on a warm night (so loud by me it’s a bit hard to get to sleep) & there is no more police presence than usual. Let the lies rest, Q1. https://t.co/NEUT3vT8nC — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) April 21, 2021

Others also tweeted challenges to the assertion that the city’s streets had been cleared due to fear of rioting in the wake of Chauvin being held accountable for the killing.

This isn’t true. I spent four hours at BLM plaza in DC tonight, talking to the folks who wanted to come out near the White House on an historic night. Lots of people brought their kids or their dogs. It was a bit windy though. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 21, 2021

Huh? This was DC pic.twitter.com/TKYfhwp15D — Joe Flood (@joeflood) April 21, 2021

Took this video across from the white house at blm plaza, 50 mins after the verdict. Smooth jazz was blasting, folks were hanging out, chatting some and there were a few prayers of relief. pic.twitter.com/OUE7vd1g2S — Kurt (@rainyesplease) April 21, 2021

Girl what? I’m walking my dog and just passed by restaurants that are busier than ever. What a small, sad life to be so scared all of the time. ✌️ https://t.co/rkjefL6fS4 pic.twitter.com/EonwFw8BP7 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 21, 2021

Just as others said- this is a lie. People were peacefully gathered at BLM plaza. I was in Navy Yard, where there was a Nats game and lots of people out for picnics and drinks at the bars and restaurants since it was an absolutely beautiful night. No one is scared. No riot police — Lindsey Appiah (@LAppiah) April 21, 2021