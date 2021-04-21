‘Let The Lies Rest’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted On Twitter For Claiming DC Is ‘Scared’ After Chauvin Verdict

Latest
By
|
April 21, 2021 8:05 a.m.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Tuesday night that Washington, D.C. was “completely dead” after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd — and that it was evidence of collective fear and that Black Lives Matter is a “terrorist threat.”

“DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots,” Greene wrote. “Police are everywhere and have riot gear #BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county (sic).” 

Greene’s comments attacking the racial justice movement come after a verdict was delivered on Tuesday night that found Chauvin, a former police officer, guilty of murder after he knelt on a Black man’s neck well past his last breath.

Greene has a long history of promoting falsehood and racist rhetoric.

A staunch loyalist of former President Donald Trump, she was a key player in efforts to object to President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6 which culminated in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House also voted in February to strip her of committee assignments due to social media posts that promoted outlandish and dangerous far-right conspiracy theories; racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric; and violence against Democratic leaders.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) pushed back on her claim that city residents were cowering in fear of riots amid an outsized police presence: 

Others also tweeted challenges to the assertion that the city’s streets had been cleared due to fear of rioting in the wake of Chauvin being held accountable for the killing.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
