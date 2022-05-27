Even Lee Greenwood Bails On NRA Convention

Lee Greenwood is not going to gladly stand up next to the National Rifle Association this weekend. The singer announced Thursday, following the leads of several other musicians, that he’s pulling out of a planned appearance in Houston at the NRA’s annual convention.

Greenwood’s eternal conserva-anthem “God Bless The USA” was a staple of the Reagan years… and the Bush years… and the Trump years.

But, not so much this week: After an 18-year-old gunman wielding two gleaming new assault rifles massacred 19 children and 2 teachers in Texas, the land of good guys with guns, Greenwood said he was canceling his plans.

“After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde,” he said.

“Please join me to pay our respects as we unite together as would be the most appropriate measure at this time,” he added.

Greenwood sings in “God Bless The USA” that “there’s pride in every American heart,” from “Detroit down to Houston.”

He’s also a Life Member of the NRA, has performed at NRA events before and his music has been called “NRA Country.” The NRA promoted the “Grand Ole Night Of Freedom” concert Saturday by describing Greenwood as “America’s most recognized patriot.”

Donald Trump has taken the stage at NRA conventions to a Greenwood soundtrack multiple times.

Greenwood’s cancellation followed those of Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart — all of whom were slated to play Saturday.

Trump is still scheduled to speak at the convention, as is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) initially planned to address the crowd as well, but announced Thursday that he would instead send along a pre-recorded greeting.