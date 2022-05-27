Latest
29 mins ago ago
Cawthorn Held At Least $100K Of Crypto, According To Past Due Disclosure
39 mins ago ago
Texas Lt. Guv Dan Patrick Drops Out Of NRA Convention At 11th Hour
2 hours ago ago
Report: Biden Poised To Forgive $10k In Student Loans

Even Lee Greenwood Bails On NRA Convention

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 15: Artist Lee Greenwood sings his song "God Bless The U.S.A." before a rally held by President Trump on March 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. During his speech President Trump promised to rep... NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 15: Artist Lee Greenwood sings his song "God Bless The U.S.A." before a rally held by President Trump on March 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. During his speech President Trump promised to repeal and replace Obamacare and also criticized the decision by a federal judge in Hawaii that halted the latest version of the travel ban. (Photo by Andrea Morales/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 27, 2022 10:29 a.m.

Lee Greenwood is not going to gladly stand up next to the National Rifle Association this weekend. The singer announced Thursday, following the leads of several other musicians, that he’s pulling out of a planned appearance in Houston at the NRA’s annual convention. 

Greenwood’s eternal conserva-anthem “God Bless The USA” was a staple of the Reagan years… and the Bush years… and the Trump years. 

But, not so much this week: After an 18-year-old gunman wielding two gleaming new assault rifles massacred 19 children and 2 teachers in Texas, the land of good guys with guns, Greenwood said he was canceling his plans. 

“After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde,” he said.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“Please join me to pay our respects as we unite together as would be the most appropriate measure at this time,” he added.

Greenwood sings in “God Bless The USA” that “there’s pride in every American heart,” from “Detroit down to Houston.” 

He’s also a Life Member of the NRA, has performed at NRA events before and his music has been called “NRA Country.” The NRA promoted the “Grand Ole Night Of Freedom” concert Saturday by describing Greenwood as “America’s most recognized patriot.”

Donald Trump has taken the stage at NRA conventions to a Greenwood soundtrack multiple times.

Greenwood’s cancellation followed those of Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart — all of whom were slated to play Saturday.

Trump is still scheduled to speak at the convention, as is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) initially planned to address the crowd as well, but announced Thursday that he would instead send along a pre-recorded greeting.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: