Fox’s Laura Ingraham Tears Her Hair Out Over Trump Lawyers’ Struggles

Political talk radio host Laura Ingraham delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
August 19, 2022 10:21 a.m.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night seemed a little worried about the way ex-President Donald Trump’s defense team has been handling the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents that were stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

Ingraham, an attorney herself who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was baffled by the Trump lawyers’ decision not to file a motion during a hearing earlier in the day to unseal the affidavit that supported the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

So Ingraham invited Christina Bobb, one of the lawyers, on the show to “clear things up” in an interview that ended up looking like a coaching session.

“I’m curious about why you chose not to file an official motion or join another motion arguing this affidavit issue given the President’s desire, as he stated it, for full transparency,” Ingraham said.

Bobb indicated that the Trump team was perfectly fine with sitting back and letting other people take care of this one.

“We believed that Judicial Watch and some of the other parties actually had argued it quite well,” she told Ingraham, referring to the conservative activist group that filed a motion to unseal the affidavit.

The lawyer said it was “very interesting” that Judicial Watch and what she called “liberal media outlets” were on the same side on the issue of releasing the affidavit. And apparently it was the Trump team’s awe at that “very interesting” dynamic that inspired Trump’s lawyers to do nothing.

“We were curious to see how that played out, [while] of course reserving our right to try something else in the future if we want to,” Bobb said. “But we really just chose to see how it would play out.”

Ingraham wasn’t too impressed.

“Well, I understand that you chose to do that, but I’m-I’m- I’m wondering, are you not concerned — because you didn’t join any of these motions for, again, the full release of this affidavit — that you’re then waiving the possible objections to the way redactions are being done by the Justice Department later on?” the Fox host asked, adding that she’s “not sure what grounds you’re going to have at this point, having waived your right to file those motions.”

Bobb said her team was content to just “wait and see.”

“I can’t be certain at this point because we haven’t seen the affidavit, and we certainly haven’t seen the redactions and how it’s going to play out,” she said. “But we’ll be making that decision as it comes out. We gotta see it. We haven’t seen it. It has been under seal.”

Later on in the show, after Ingraham was done trying to teach Bobb how to lawyer, the Fox host expressed sheer frustration with the legal team’s anemic response to the affidavit situation.

“We gotta have a flurry of motions to respond to the full force of the federal government coming down on one man,” she said. “I love Judicial Watch, but you can’t just piggy back off their motions. They gotta know the former President of the United States is taking this very seriously, and that’s my view.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
