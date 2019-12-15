Latest Fox News Poll Shows 50 Percent Of Voters Want Trump Impeached And Removed

After daring to invite Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and ex-FBI Director James Comey on its morning program, President Donald Trump’s favorite network gave him another black eye on Sunday.

A new Fox News poll shows that 50 percent of registered voters believe Trump ought to be impeached and removed from office, while 46 percent said he shouldn’t.

Trump, who threw a fit on Saturday over Fox’s decision to have Schiff and Comey on Chris Wallace’s morning show, had a similarly sour response to the unflattering numbers.

“The @foxnewPolls [sic], always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems,” Trump tweeted. “So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”

The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Fox surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide from December 8 to 11. The poll’s margin of error is +/- three points.

The House is slated to vote on its two articles of impeachment this week before handing off the rest of the process to the Senate.