Trump Whines About Fox News Holding Interviews With Adam Schiff And James Comey

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump accused Fox News of being “politically correct” by having House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and former FBI Director James Comey appear on its Sunday morning program.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump tweeted. “Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

He moaned about it again less than an hour later.

“Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying,” Trump tweeted, referring to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. “Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place.”

The President then claimed that “only pro Trump Fox shows do well” and the others “are nothing.”

Schiff and Comey are slated for interviews on Fox News host Chris Wallace’s Sunday morning show.

Though the right-wing network often gives Trump friendly coverage, Wallace has been more critical of the President.

“I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” the Fox News anchor said during an event at the Newseum on Wednesday.