Latest
3 mins ago
Man Allegedly Tried Blowing Up Jewish Nursing Home Using Christian Pamphlet As Fuse
A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 hour ago
Government’s Small Business Loan Program Is Already Out Of Money
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - MARCH 26, 2020:U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly press conference.
2 hours ago
Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Weak And Pathetic Puppet’ After Her Scathing Letter On COVID Response

GOP Maryland Governor: Now Is ‘The Worst Possible Time’ To Reopen Economy

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) is interviewed by Fox News' Bill Hemmer at Fox News Studios on August 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
By
|
April 16, 2020 12:24 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) stated in no uncertain terms on Thursday that reopening the economy right now during the COVID-19 outbreak really isn’t an option, despite President Donald Trump’s wishes.

“It’d really be the worst possible time for us to try to put more people out there and endanger them,” the governor said during an interview on NBC’s “3rd Hour of TODAY.”

Hogan, who leads the National Governors Association, mentioned that he and his colleagues would be speaking to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence later on in the day to discuss the federal government’s guidelines.

However, there are several “building blocks” that all the states need to attain before they allow non-essential businesses to reopen, according to Hogan: Increased testing, the ability for health experts to do contact tracing, procuring all the PPEs that medical professionals need and ensuring the hospitals have the overall capability to handle the outbreak.

“Everybody wants to get our economy back and get people back to work and get our small businesses open,” Hogan said. “But we also want to make sure we do it in a safe way and we’re not just ramping things back up and endangering the lives of thousands of people.”

He isn’t the only governor to push back against Trump’s demand to reopen the economy, or even the only GOP governor to do so: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) have also said their states weren’t ready to go back to business, and Democratic governors have agreed.

Watch Hogan below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: