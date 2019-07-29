Latest
1 hour ago
Trump: ‘I’m Not Considering Myself A First Responder — But I Was Down There’
speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
1 hour ago
Baltimore Native April Ryan Has A Theory For Why Trump Lashed Out At Cummings
2 hours ago
Every Single Freshman House Democrat Has Out-Raised Top Challenger
news

After Initial Milquetoast Response, Hogan Calls Trump Tweets ‘Outrageous’

AP
By
July 29, 2019 1:11 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is turning up the temperature after receiving widespread criticism for his muted initial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on Baltimore.

He called Trump’s comments “outrageous and inappropriate” on a local radio show Monday. “Why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work?” he asked. “Instead of who’s tweeting what, who’s calling whom names.”

In his immediate statement after the tweets, Hogan did not mention the President by name and engaged in some both-sides-ism: “Baltimore City is truly the very heart of our state, and more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere.”

Hogan, who is immensely popular in his blue state, has been occasionally mentioned as a potential primary challenger to Trump in 2020, though he shut down the prospect of a run last month, citing the lack of “demand” from Republican voters in lockstep with the President.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: