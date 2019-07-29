After Initial Milquetoast Response, Hogan Calls Trump Tweets ‘Outrageous’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is turning up the temperature after receiving widespread criticism for his muted initial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on Baltimore.

He called Trump’s comments “outrageous and inappropriate” on a local radio show Monday. “Why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work?” he asked. “Instead of who’s tweeting what, who’s calling whom names.”

In his immediate statement after the tweets, Hogan did not mention the President by name and engaged in some both-sides-ism: “Baltimore City is truly the very heart of our state, and more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere.”

Hogan, who is immensely popular in his blue state, has been occasionally mentioned as a potential primary challenger to Trump in 2020, though he shut down the prospect of a run last month, citing the lack of “demand” from Republican voters in lockstep with the President.