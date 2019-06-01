GOP MD Guv Hogan Won’t Run For WH: Trump Has ‘Solid Lock’ On Primary Voters

Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland who’d made some noise about a potential 2020 primary campaign against President Donald Trump, said definitively Saturday that he wouldn’t be a presidential candidate.

“I’m not going to be a candidate for president in 2020,” he told The Washington Post, citing his “commitment to the 6 million people of Maryland.” Hogan won a second term as governor last November, becoming the first Republican in the state in decades to do so.

Hogan said that in discussing a potential primary run with his family recently, “I would say there were mixed reviews.”

“The kids were pretty excited about it,” he said. “My wife thinks it was the right decision not to.”

He also dismissed running as an independent or third-party candidate.

Hogan told the Post there wasn’t “demand out there” for a Republican primary challenger.

“The president has a pretty solid lock on Republican primary voters,” he said.