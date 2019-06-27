Lara Trump: Cocktail Waitress Who Spit On Eric Is Lucky I Wasn’t There

Lara Trump, a 2020 campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump, called out the “disgusting” spit attack on her husband during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, saying it was probably for the best that she wasn’t around for the incident.

“Fortunately I was not,” Lara Trump said when asked if she was there when her husband got spat on. “Because any pregnant woman will tell you your hormones are raging and I would’ve had a different reaction than my husband, but I give him so much credit because unprovoked this woman came up to him, literally spit in his face and had some really nasty things to say to him and he played it so calm and cool, did not press charges against this woman, which I think a lot of people would’ve done. But it would’ve been very hard for me to remain calm in that situation.”

During a visit to Chicago on Tuesday night, a cocktail waitress at an upscale bar in the West Loop approach the President’s son and allegedly spit on him. She was taken into custody by Secret Service.