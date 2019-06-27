Latest
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Brian Kilmeade attends the 5th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
50 mins ago
Fox’s Kilmeade Asks If He’s Watching ‘Univision’ While Talking Spanish Speaking Dems
1 hour ago
Beto ‘Sure Did’ Feel A Bit Targeted By Other Dems, But ‘That’s Part Of Politics’
2 hours ago
Castro Uses Morning TV Spot For Some Mild Gloating: ‘Clearly I Had A Great Night’
news

Lara Trump: Cocktail Waitress Who Spit On Eric Is Lucky I Wasn’t There

on August 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
June 27, 2019 9:45 am

Lara Trump, a 2020 campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump, called out the “disgusting” spit attack on her husband during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, saying it was probably for the best that she wasn’t around for the incident.

“Fortunately I was not,” Lara Trump said when asked if she was there when her husband got spat on. “Because any pregnant woman will tell you your hormones are raging and I would’ve had a different reaction than my husband, but I give him so much credit because unprovoked this woman came up to him, literally spit in his face and had some really nasty things to say to him and he played it so calm and cool, did not press charges against this woman, which I think a lot of people would’ve done. But it would’ve been very hard for me to remain calm in that situation.”

During a visit to Chicago on Tuesday night, a cocktail waitress at an upscale bar in the West Loop approach the President’s son and allegedly spit on him. She was taken into custody by Secret Service.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: