Sinema Promises To Stay Mavericky If BBB Talks Get Revived

Amid rumblings that the White House might renew talks with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over President Joe Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better (BBB) plan several months after the senator tanked the legislation, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is proud to announce that she’ll be staying true to herself as a major obstacle in the negotiations if they do get resurrected.

During a luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Arizona Biltmore, a luxury resort in Phoenix, Sinema promised business lobbyists that they can still count on her to try to gut BBB like she did before.

“What I can’t tell you is if negotiations will start again or what they’ll look like,” the senator said, per the Arizona Republic. “But what I can promise you is that I’ll be the same person in negotiations if they start again that I was in negotiations last year.”

Sinema reassured the lobbyists that they have nothing to fear as far as a corporate minimum tax rate in BBB goes; she’s still opposed to it and any other tax policies that “would put a brake on any type of economic growth or forestall business and personal growth for America’s industries.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Though it was ultimately Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) who blew up the BBB negotiations with the White House in December, Sinema had similarly stonewalled the legislation with her opposition to raising corporate taxes — both Democratic senators handed the GOP a massive gift.

Now Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is scrambling to ensure Manchin stays the course.

“There’s some indication that Sen. Manchin may be flirting with another version of it. I hope not,” McConnell said during an event in Kentucky on Tuesday, according to NBC News. “We’re doing everything to discourage him from that.”