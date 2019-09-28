US Envoy To Ukraine Resigns Amid Trump’s Ukrainian Scandal

U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker stepped down on Friday night.

Volker is one of the central figures of the scandal that’s been rocking the White House in recent weeks.

The ambassador connected Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide amid Trump and Giuliani’s pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate Trump’s 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

The State Department had distanced itself from Giuliani’s role in the pressure campaign, stating that Volker had connected Giuliani to Ukraine at the Ukrainian government’s request and that Giuliani is a “private citizen” who “does not speak for the U.S. government.”

However, Giuliani has repeatedly insisted he meet with the aide at the State Department’s request and has gone on multiple cable news programs to profess his innocence in the debacle. He even posted his exchange with Volker on Twitter to prove that the State Department had requested him to work with the Ukrainian government.