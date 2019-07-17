WATCH: Awkward Silence From Kobach When He’s Asked About Trump’s Racist Tweets

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who’s running for U.S. Senate, on Tuesday night declined to say he wouldn’t vote for President Donald Trump even if POTUS said explicitly, “I am a racist.”

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kobach repeatedly insisted that Trump’s racist tweets about Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) weren’t racist because Trump claimed he wasn’t a racist.

Cuomo then asked Kobach what he would do if Trump did openly claim to be a racist.

“Then I would not defend him,” Kobach responded. “Because there’s no excuse for racism in America.”

“Would you still support him as president?” Cuomo asked.

Kobach paused.

“You have to think about it?” Cuomo asked incredulously. “You have to think about whether or not you would support a racist? Really?”

“I’d have to know who was running against him,” Kobach finally said.

Kobach, who has written for far-right news outlet Breitbart and made inflammatory comments about immigrants himself, was floated to be Trump’s immigration czar.

Watch Kobach below: