Dems Plan To Use Hicks’ Tight-Lipped Testimony In Legal Fight With Trump
Oregon Calls In Out-Of-State Help To Round Up Rogue Republicans
on September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Bernie And Warren Made A Secret Agreement Not To Attack Each Other
Kilmeade Goads Trump To Strike Iran, Says ‘Weakness Begets More Attacks’

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Brian Kilmeade attends the 5th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Bobby Bank/WireImage
By
June 21, 2019 9:12 am

Brian Kilmeade, co-host of President Donald Trump’s beloved “Fox and Friends,” goaded Trump to attack Iran Friday morning after news broke that the President had approved retaliatory strikes for the nation’s felling of an American drone, only to pull back at the last minute.

“North Korea is watching. All our enemies are watching. Of course, Assad is watching. and for seven weeks, nothing but provocations,” Kilmeade said. “There is a price to pay for inaction and that says a lot. We have put suffocating sanctions on them. Every day that passes by they get weaker. Every day that passes by when they blow up four tankers and we do nothing and they blow up a drone that costs $130 million and we do nothing. We know it’s not going to end there. At some point in the Middle East no action looks like weakness. And weakness begets more attacks.”

So far, Trump has seemed disinclined to intensify the conflict with Iran, assuring the press during an appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday that the attack on the drone must have been a “mistake.” It is unclear if the sudden change of heart about the attack was Trump’s alone, or part of a greater strategy shift.

