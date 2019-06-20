Trump: It’s ‘Hard To Believe’ Iran’s Attack On Drone Was ‘Intentional’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he didn’t see Iran shooting down a U.S. drone as a deliberate act of aggression, believing that it was a “mistake” by a “stupid” person.

“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I think that it could’ve been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”

Trump also pointed out that Iran targeted an unmanned aircraft, and that if a plane with people on board had been shot down, that “would’ve made a big, big difference.”

“But I have a feeling, I may be wrong and I may be right, but I’m right a lot. I have a feeling that it was a mistake made by somebody that shouldn’t have been doing what they did,” he continued.

Trump wouldn’t say how his administration will respond to Iran, but he denied that officials were trying to push him to go to war.

“In fact, in many cases it’s the opposite,” he said. “Look, I said I want to get out of these endless wars. I campaigned on that.”

Watch below:

