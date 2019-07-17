Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

Kilmeade Gripes Over Trump Being Called Racist More Than Racist Remark Itself

at Fox News Channel Studios on May 31, 2019 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images North America
By
July 17, 2019 10:32 am

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is throwing more of a fit over President Donald Trump being called a racist than the racist tweets that got the President in trouble in the first place.

Citing the clash between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) leading up to the House vote Tuesday to condemn Trump’s racist tweets,” Kilmeade took particular issue with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) suspending the session after Pelosi rejected Collins’ request for her to retract her statement calling Trump’s tweets racist.

“[Cleaver] should not be fed up with congressman Collins,” Kilmeade said. “Congressman Collins is going by the manual of parliamentary practice that Thomas Jefferson put into play.”

Kilmeade went on to say that he found Pelosi’s racist remark “personally offensive” to Trump and that “Collins is 100 percent right.”

“I believe calling the President a racist is personally offensive but that’s just my judgment,” Kilmeade said. “I’ve also said that members cannot accuse the President of having made bigoted or racist statements.”

Watch Kilmeade defend Trump below:

