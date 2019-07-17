Kilmeade Gripes Over Trump Being Called Racist More Than Racist Remark Itself

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is throwing more of a fit over President Donald Trump being called a racist than the racist tweets that got the President in trouble in the first place.

Citing the clash between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) leading up to the House vote Tuesday to condemn Trump’s racist tweets,” Kilmeade took particular issue with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) suspending the session after Pelosi rejected Collins’ request for her to retract her statement calling Trump’s tweets racist.

“[Cleaver] should not be fed up with congressman Collins,” Kilmeade said. “Congressman Collins is going by the manual of parliamentary practice that Thomas Jefferson put into play.”

Kilmeade went on to say that he found Pelosi’s racist remark “personally offensive” to Trump and that “Collins is 100 percent right.”

“I believe calling the President a racist is personally offensive but that’s just my judgment,” Kilmeade said. “I’ve also said that members cannot accuse the President of having made bigoted or racist statements.”

