Kevin McCarthy’s Pro-Trump Ad Uses Stock Video Footage From Russia

Oops.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted a 30-second ad on Monday that praised President Donald Trump for “getting things done” despite the House impeachment investigation into Trump’s misuse of U.S. foreign policy, which includes Trump pushing a conspiracy theory about Ukraine propagated by Russia.

Then CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski noticed something ironic about the video: Some of the stock footage came from Russia.

A little on the nose the stock footage used here was Russian. pic.twitter.com/FYhgdF3DvL — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 25, 2019

Trump and his allies have been peddling the bogus conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections. Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill warned Congress last week that the conspiracy theory is a “a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”