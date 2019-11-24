Kennedy Upholds DNC-Ukraine Conspiracy Theory, Says Fiona Hill Is ‘Entitled To Her Opinion’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Sunday still pushed President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that Ukraine was behind the DNC email hacks even after former NSC senior director Fiona Hill firmly debunked the claim.

“Senator Kennedy, who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers, their emails?” Fox News host Chris Wallace asked. “Was it Russia or Ukraine?”

Kennedy responded with “I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any of us. Ms. Hill-” before Wallace cut in.

“Let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia,” the Fox News host said.

“Right, but it could also be Ukraine,” Kennedy replied.

“I’m not saying that I know one way or the other,” he continued. “I’m saying that Ms. Hill is entitled to her opinion, but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered.”

During her public testimony in the impeachment investigation last week, Hill told the House Intelligence Committee that the conspiracy theory was a “fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she said.

Watch Kennedy below: