news

Conway Says Watchdog Trying To Put ‘Big Roll Of Masking Tape’ On Her Mouth

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 24, 2019 10:20 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway addressed the Office of the Special Counsel’s recommendation that she be fired Monday morning, saying on “Fox and Friends” that the watchdog is simply trying to put a “big roll of masking tape” over her mouth.

“If I’m talking about the failure of Obama-Bidencare, if I’m talking about about the fact that 28 million Americans have no health insurance, that is a fact,” she said. “If I’m quoting what candidate say about the other candidates, I’m just repeating the news to you as I read it that day. You know what they’re mad about? They want to put a big roll of masking tape over my mouth.”

She added as a catch-all later: “Even if the Hatch Act applies, our position is that I haven’t violated it.”

The OSC made its recommendation in mid-June, calling Conway a “repeat offender.” President Donald Trump responded by accusing the independent agency of trying to stifle his “loyal” aide’s free speech.

