Kamala Harris Backtracks On Position Regarding Federally Mandated Busing

2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took a step back on Wednesday from her previously asserted stance on federally mandated busing.

When journalists asked Harris if she believed busing should be a federal mandate, the California Democrat refused to say outright what her position was.

“I think of busing as being in the toolbox of what is available and what can be used for the goal of desegregating America’s schools,” she said.

When further pressed by reporters, Harris said that busing ought to be considered on a local level.

“I believe that any tool that is in the toolbox should be considered by a school district,” she told them.

Kamala Harris backtracks on busing position, saying busing should be "considered by a school district." pic.twitter.com/MS3t7XfTsx — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 4, 2019

It’s a notable shift from the position she took while sparring with 2020 rival Joe Biden during the Democratic debate last week, during which she told the former vice president that the “federal government must step in” on the issue of busing. Harris’ fiery exchange with Biden on his record of opposing busing went viral and earned her a major boost in the race.

Though Biden’s deputy campaign manager slammed Harris for the reversal, Biden himself didn’t seem too bothered when reporters brought it up to him.

“Look, she’s good person,” Biden said. “She’s smart as can be. She feels strongly.”