New Poll Shows Harris Leapfrogged Sanders To Second Place In Iowa

Following their well-received performances during the first round of Democratic debates last week, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leapfrogged over Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to clinch second and third place, respectively, in the crucial state of Iowa, according to a new poll.

Harris saw her support in the state nearly double compared to the beginning of June.

According to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll, former Vice President Joe Biden remains the frontrunner in Iowa, holding the support of 24 percent of respondents who said they intend to attend the Democratic caucuses in Iowa next year. Harris got 16 percent in the poll, and Warren (D-MA) isn’t far behind at 13 percent.

Both candidates lapped Sanders, who finished fourth at 9 percent, according to the poll. However, only one in four respondents said their minds were settled on one specific candidate.

While the results were positive for Harris — she saw her support nearly double from 7 percent to 16 percent — there were some cracks in support for Biden. According to the poll, four out of 10 respondents indicated they thought he did worse during the debate than expected.

The survey polled 500 people who indicated they’d attend the Democratic caucus in Iowa and has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.