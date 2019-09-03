Latest
MIDLAND, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Police cars and tape block off a crime scene nearby to where a gunman was shot and killed at Cinergy Odessa movie theater after multiple people were shot on August 31, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Reports indicate that at least two people are dead and 20 injured. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)
11 hours ago
Texas Shooter Dodged Background Checks By Buying Gun At Private Sale
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Republican candidate Frank LaRose gives his victory speech after winning Ohio Secretary of State on November 6, 2018 at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)
12 hours ago
Judge Denies Democrats’ Request To Block Ohio’s Coming Voter Purge
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: A Fair Maps Rally was held in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The rally coincides with the U.S. Supreme Court hearings in landmark redistricting cases out of North Carolina and Maryland. The activists sent the message the the Court should declare gerrymandering unconstitutional now. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
12 hours ago
Court Finds NC Partisan Gerrymander A Violation Of State Constitution

Amash Reveals The Episode That Helped Push Him Away From The GOP

UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup in Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup in Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to ... UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup in Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
September 3, 2019 1:11 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

New details have emerged on what led to Rep. Justin Amash’s (I-MI) formal withdrawal from the Republican Party in July.

According to a Washington Post report out Tuesday, the spat between President Donald Trump and Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), a fellow House Freedom Caucus member and unapologetic Trump critic, forced Amash to reconsider what it meant to be part of the party.

During a meeting with Republican congressmen in late June, the President had sarcastically congratulated Sanford — who wasn’t in attendance — “on running a great race” after losing his primary to a Trump-aligned GOP candidate. That same night, Sanford found out what Trump had said and learned that Amash had his back during a dinner with fellow Freedom Caucus members.

“Justin said, ‘We have to defend Mark, because if he goes after him, he could go after any of us,’” Sanford told the Post. “Everyone else there, well, they just kinda stared at their toenails.”

As the Post noted, Freedom Caucus founding member Mick Mulvaney is now Trump’s acting chief of staff and budget director, and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) have become some of the President’s most vehement defenders.

Amash left that dinner frustrated as he realized that the Freedom Caucus was just another group of Trump cheerleaders, the Post reported. Up until then, Amash had felt that the Caucus had more of a backbone, especially when its members would criticize Barack Obama on spending and what they felt was executive overreach.

He told the Post that it’s all basically “performance art” and that he was not shocked that his fellow Caucus members turned toward Trump as a way to “survive until the next season.” Amash added that most would be surprised by what these same people say about the President off-camera.

Amash decided that “he’d had enough of the show” shortly after the dust-up over Sanford. The next day, Amash tweeted that Trump’s visit was a “dazzling display of pettiness and insecurity,” and took time away from the Freedom Caucus.

“He ghosted them,” Corrie Whalen, Amash’s former communications director, told the Post.

After Trump had mocked Amash’s departure from the GOP in July, the Freedom Caucus refused to come to his defense.

“I don’t hate the President,” Amash said after he spoke to a crowd in a brewery outside Grand Rapids in August, according to the Post. “He’s doing bad things to the country, and I wish he would stop. But I don’t hate politicians I disagree with.”

Read the Washington Post’s report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: