Immigration

Julián Castro Says Trump Likes To ‘Terrorize’ Migrant Families

AFP/Getty Images
June 30, 2019 12:35 pm

2020 Democratic candidate Julián Castro said on Sunday that President Donald Trump likes to “terrorize” migrant families with his severe anti-immigration policies.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Castro blasted Trump’s plans to order mass raids to round up undocumented immigrants in large cities.

“What’s very clear is this President likes to terrorize these migrant families,” Castro told reporter Brianna Keilar. “He likes to scare them.”

“He likes to use this issue as a political weapon to draw up fear and paranoia in his base and he thinks that this is going to help him get re-elected with a narrow electoral college victory in 2020 the way he got in 2016,” he continued.

Castro, who served as former President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, made headlines for his debate performance on Wednesday, during which he dominated the discussion on immigration reform and excoriated 2020 rival Beto O’Rourke on his immigration record.

