Latest
1 hour ago
Report: Kris Kobach Sent ICE A List Of Suspected Undocumented Immigrants
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/10/08: President Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh at the swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Trump Rants About New Kavanaugh Allegation, Says Kavanaugh Should Sue For Libel
4 hours ago
Omar On GOP Critics: I’m Only ‘Controversial’ Because People Seem To Want Controversy

Texas Democrat Pulls Endorsement Of Julian Castro, Switches To Biden

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro speaks during the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debate. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 15, 2019 3:59 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) pulled his endorsement of 2020 Democratic candidate Julian Castro on Sunday and announced that he was backing Castro’s 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, instead.

Gonzalez told CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that he was switching his endorsements in the name of party unity.

“I think at this point in time, we need to narrow the field and unite as Democrats to defeat Trump in November 2020,” the Texas Democrat said. “And that’s why I believe I’m moving my support to Vice President Joe Biden.”

Gonzalez told Tapper that his decision was unrelated to Castro’s jab at Biden’s memory strength during the debate earlier this week, saying that “everyone has their own style on the debate stage.”

Rather, Gonzalez said, it’s about helping to prevent party infighting that could damage the Democrats’ efforts to win the White House.

“If you’re polling in the low single-digits and you’re not raising any resources, and you’re fracturing your party and you’re just getting your supporters to be upset at other candidates, it certainly can’t be a good thing for our party,” he said.

Castro’s campaign responded in a statement saying that Gonzalez is “entitled to endorse whichever candidate he feels represents his values.”

Watch Gonzelez’s interview on CNN’s site.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: