March 3, 2016 in Washington, DC.
NRA’s LaPierre Embroiled In New Lawsuit With Longtime Business Partner
Appeals Court Revives Emoluments Case Against Trump
Lara Trump Explains Away Bad Polls: People Are ‘Afraid’ To Voice Support For Prez

Julian Castro Isn’t Sorry For Questioning Biden’s Memory At Debate

INDIANOLA, IOWA - SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro share a moment onstage at the 36th Annual Harkin Steak Fry on September 15, 2013 in Indianola, Iowa. Sen. Harkin's... INDIANOLA, IOWA - SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro share a moment onstage at the 36th Annual Harkin Steak Fry on September 15, 2013 in Indianola, Iowa. Sen. Harkin's Democratic fundraiser is one of the largest in Iowa each year. (Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 13, 2019 1:16 pm
Julian Castro isn’t apologizing for taking a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden’s memory during the Democratic debate Thursday night.

When pressed on the highly discussed moment that occurred as the candidates debated health care policy proposals, Castro said he wouldn’t have done it differently.

That was not a personal attack,” Castro said. “This was about a disagreement over what the vice president said regarding health care policy.”

Castro added that he was “glad” that “a lot of journalists overnight did the work of actually looking at the transcript,” when referring to how Biden failed to say the words “buy in” when discussing his health care plan.

“He had, in fact, said those words, but then he denied saying them,” Castro said. “And I pointed out that he had just said that. And now he was denying it. This is important, because it’s not about personalities, it’s about the fact that his plan would require you to buy in at certain times.”

Castro then doubled down on why he specifically asked Biden, “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” three times during the debate.

Biden has faced scrutiny throughout the campaign so far for his advanced age and penchant for verbal gaffes.

“Number one, he couldn’t hear me in the auditorium. If you look at what happened, the video,” Castro said. “Secondly, look, that’s a question that I would ask any opponent on stage, if I’m asking them in a debate, because he had just denied what he said two minutes before.”

Watch Castro’s response below:

Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
