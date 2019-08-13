Julian Castro Targets Trump With Ad On Fox News Where POTUS Golfs

Julián Castro has a plan to hit back at President Donald Trump after a recent Twitter attack against the Democratic candidate and his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).

Castro plans to release a television ad Wednesday that directly targets Trump and calls out the President’s rhetoric ahead of the shooting in El Paso earlier this month that left 22 dead and dozens more injured, according to the Washington Post.

And the ad isn’t airing just anywhere. For $2,775, Castro’s campaign bought several television spots throughout the day Wednesday on Fox News in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump is spending his summer vacation at his private golf club.

The Post reports that the ad will also air Wednesday morning on Trump favorite “Fox & Friends.”

The ad, which is set at an empty Iowa warehouse, calls out Trump’s racist attacks.

“President Trump: You referred to countries as shitholes,” Castro says in the ad. “You urged American Congresswomen to ‘go back’ to where they came from. You called immigrants rapists.”

Castro then blames Trump for having “stoked the fire of racists,” such as the alleged El Paso gunman, who authorities believe wrote a document that echoed much of Trump’s language on immigrants and warned of a “Hispanic invasion.”

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists,” Castro says. “Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family.”

Castro’s ad ends with a nod to its Spanish title “Ya Basta!,” which roughly translates to “Enough!”

Castro’s new ad comes a week after an originally misspelled tweet by Trump where he went after the Castro brothers. Joaquin Castro had tweeted out a list of top Trump donors earlier last week, setting off outrage within the conservative community that Castro was endangering those on the list.