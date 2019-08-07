Latest
46 mins ago
After Scripted Call For Unity, Trump Ties Dayton Shooter To Bernie And Warren
1 hour ago
Trump Really Liked The New York Times’ Original ‘Bad’ Headline
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 06: Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to a crowd at a Democratic National Committee event at Flourish in Atlanta on June 6, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The DNC held a gala to raise money for the DNC’s IWillVote program, which is aimed at registering voters. (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Biden; Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Biden Speech: Trump Has ‘Aligned Himself With The Darkest Forces In This Nation’
news 2020 Elections

Joaquin Castro Protests GOP Outcry Over Trump Donor Tweet: They’re ‘Public Records’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 7, 2019 9:25 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) dismissed Republican outcry over his tweet listing top donors to President Donald Trump’s campaign, asserting that they are “public records.”

Castro, who also serves as his brother Julián Castro’s campaign manager, addressed the backlash on MSNBC Wednesday morning.

“When you make a political contribution, especially to a federal candidate, that’s a public record,” Castro said on “Morning Joe.” “And so that graphic lists people’s names and many of them are business owners so they actually own those companies. These are prominent donors, most of them public figures or many of them public figures. But their money is being taken and used to fuel these hateful ads and it has put millions of people in this country in fear.”

Some prominent Republicans leapt on the tweet, accusing Castro of endangering the donors.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA):

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) (who was shot during a congressional baseball practice):

Donald Trump Jr. took things a drastic step further, appearing on “Fox and Friends” to compare the tweet to the Dayton, Ohio shooter’s “kill list,” an alleged log of high school classmates he wanted to murder.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: