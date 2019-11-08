Latest
on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
14 hours ago
Michael Bloomberg Poised To File For Democratic Presidential Primary In Alabama
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 07: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, arrives to the Capitol Visitor Center for a deposition related to House's impeachment inquiry on Thursday, November 7, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
15 hours ago
CNN: Pence Aide Testifies That Trump-Zelensky Call Was Abnormal
on June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
15 hours ago
Burr Breaks From Trump And Graham, Says Whistleblower Shouldn’t Be Exposed

Referee Says He Told Jordan About Sexual Misconduct At OSU, Was Shrugged Off

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
November 8, 2019 8:12 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A referee is alleging that serial sexual assailant Dr. Richard Strauss masturbated in front of him in the showers of Ohio State University after a match. The referee allegedly immediately told then-assistant coach Jim Jordan, who shrugged him off, according to NBC News.

Jordan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been multiple allegations that Jordan knew of Strauss’ rampant sexual assaults and did nothing. The congressman has denied the allegations and claims that the people coming forward are politically motivated.

Independent investigators found that Strauss had sexually assaulted at least 177 boys over twenty years.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: