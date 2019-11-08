Referee Says He Told Jordan About Sexual Misconduct At OSU, Was Shrugged Off

A referee is alleging that serial sexual assailant Dr. Richard Strauss masturbated in front of him in the showers of Ohio State University after a match. The referee allegedly immediately told then-assistant coach Jim Jordan, who shrugged him off, according to NBC News.

Jordan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been multiple allegations that Jordan knew of Strauss’ rampant sexual assaults and did nothing. The congressman has denied the allegations and claims that the people coming forward are politically motivated.

Independent investigators found that Strauss had sexually assaulted at least 177 boys over twenty years.