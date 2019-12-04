World Leaders, Including Boris Johnson, Huddle Up To Mock Trump At NATO

Latest
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) welcomes US President Donald Trump (L) to the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019. (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS / various sources ... Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) welcomes US President Donald Trump (L) to the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019. (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS / various sources / AFP) (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 4, 2019 7:55 a.m.
A cluster of world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, was caught on tape seemingly making fun of President Donald Trump.

The video was snagged by political scientist Ian Bremmer:

In the 30 second video, Johnson turns to Macron and asks “is that why you were late?”

Trudeau interjects: “He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top. Oh yeah, yeah, he announced…”

Macron cuts in, but his words are inaudible, as his back is to the camera.

From a different angle and possibly different point in the conversation, Trudeau can be seen gesturing with his hand as he said “you just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

The leaders are all gathered in London for the NATO summit, and the lengthy presser the men seem to be referring to was a tense Tuesday bilateral meeting between Trump and Macron.

The animosity stemmed from Trump’s recent about-face on NATO, now heaping praise upon the alliance as Democrats intensify impeachment proceedings back home. Macron has been freehanded with his criticism of NATO, stemming from his frustration with Turkey’s nearly-unilateral invasion of Syria, which he believes undermined the fight against ISIS.

A day after the video surfaced, Trump lashed out at Trudeau, calling him “two-faced” during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

