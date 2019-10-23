Latest
42 mins ago
Biden Apologizes For Calling Clinton Impeachment A ‘Partisan Lynching’
42 mins ago
Pence Says State Dept. Officials’ Testimony Shows Trump Must ‘Drain The Swamp’
50 mins ago
Watch Fox News Personalities Attempt To Explain Away Bill Taylor’s Testimony

Top Senate Republican Calls Impression Of Taylor Testimony ‘Not Good’

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By
|
October 23, 2019 11:40 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

John Thune, the second-highest ranked Republican in the Senate, said Wednesday that the impression coming from top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor’s testimony is “not a good one.”

“The picture coming out of it, based on the reporting that we’ve seen, I would say is not a good one,” he said to assembled reporters, per CNN. “But I would say also that until we have a process that allows for everybody to see this in full transparency, it’s pretty hard to draw any hard and fast conclusions.”

Thune’s office did not immediately respond to a request for elaboration.

During Taylor’s testimony Tuesday, he painted perhaps the most explicit picture yet of the quid pro quo President Donald Trump and those in his inner circle pressured Ukraine with in the hopes of manufacturing a phony scandal concerning former Vice President Joe Biden.

Thune’s statement is notable coming from such a high-ranking Republican, as many of his peers have stayed in lockstep with Trump, or at least reticent on the issue, throughout the impeachment inquiry so far.

Thune’s superior, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), also distanced himself from the President this week, flatly contradicting Trump’s claim that the two discussed Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that McConnell deemed it “the most innocent phone call” he’d ever heard.

McConnell said Tuesday that he doesn’t “recall” having any conversation with Trump about the call.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: