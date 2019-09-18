Politico: John Bolton Tears Into Trump At A Private Event

Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton reportedly has a lot to say about his former boss now that he’s out of the White House.

According to a Wednesday Politico report, Bolton took the opportunity to bash President Donald Trump’s foreign policies during a private event hosted by conservative think tank Gatestone Institute.

One of the attendees told Politico that Bolton did so multiple times during his speech “without using [Trump’s] name.”

Bolton was reportedly upset with Trump’s “disrespectful” plans to negotiate with the Taliban at Camp David during the week of the 9/11 anniversary. He also criticized the proposed deal that was on the table between the terrorist organization and the U.S., saying that it “doesn’t make any sense.”

According to the attendees, Bolton also declared that negotiations with North Korea and Iran were “doomed to failure.”

The hawkish national security advisor reportedly griped about Trump calling off a planned military strike against Iran “at the very last minute” in June after Fox News host Tucker Carlson advised him against the strike.

Trump himself made no secret of his and Bolton’s disagreements over foreign policy after Bolton left the administration last week, saying that Bolton “made some very big mistakes” with regards to North Korea.

“I hope we’ve left in good stead, but maybe we have and maybe we haven’t,” Trump said.