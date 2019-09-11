Latest
Trump: Bolton Made ‘Very Big Mistakes,’ ‘Wasn’t Getting Along’ With Rest Of Admin

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as National Security Adviser John Bolton listens. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
September 11, 2019 1:49 pm
President Donald Trump didn’t express much love for former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he got along with Bolton “very well” but that the hawkish ex-adviser “set us back” on efforts to get North Korea to denuclearize.

“He made some very big mistakes when he talked about the Libyan model for Kim Jong-un,” Trump said. “That was not a good statement to make.”

The President also claimed that Bolton “wasn’t getting along with people in the administration that I consider very important.”

“I hope we’ve left in good stead, but maybe we have and maybe we haven’t,” Trump said.

Nuclear talks with North Korea stalled in April 2018 when Bolton raised the possibility of deploying the Libya model in the negotiations.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
