Joe Biden Will Not Deliver DNC Acceptance Speech In Milwaukee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s nomination due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, sources told the Associate Press on Wednesday.
The move is the latest example of how the coronavirus has upended the 2020 presidential elections, with both parties shrinking their political conventions slated to begin later this month. Democratic convention planners even urged members of Congress not to travel to Milwaukee for the week’s events in a revised gathering that is now set to take place largely online.
President Donald Trump confirmed in a Fox News interview this morning that he is considering delivering his GOP acceptance speech on White House grounds.
