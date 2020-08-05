Joe Biden Will Not Deliver DNC Acceptance Speech In Milwaukee

DUNMORE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 09: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden walks on to stage as he speaks at McGregor Industries on July 09, 2020 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. The former vice president, w...

DUNMORE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 09: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden walks on to stage as he speaks at McGregor Industries on July 09, 2020 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. The former vice president, who grew up in nearby Scranton, toured a metal works plant in Dunmore in northeastern Pennsylvania and spoke about his economic recovery plan. With fewer than four months until the election, polls continue to show Biden leading in Pennsylvania which is a battleground state in the race for the presidency. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS