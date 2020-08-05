Latest
17 mins ago
Soros Conspiracy Theories And BLM Attacks: 5 Key Moments In Trump’s Fox Interview
41 mins ago
Newest Acting State Department IG Out After Just Three Months, Deputy Will Take Over
47 mins ago
Trump Campaign Makes Good On Threat To Go After Nevada’s Mail-In Ballot Plan

Joe Biden Will Not Deliver DNC Acceptance Speech In Milwaukee

DUNMORE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 09: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden walks on to stage as he speaks at McGregor Industries on July 09, 2020 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. The former vice president, w... DUNMORE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 09: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden walks on to stage as he speaks at McGregor Industries on July 09, 2020 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. The former vice president, who grew up in nearby Scranton, toured a metal works plant in Dunmore in northeastern Pennsylvania and spoke about his economic recovery plan. With fewer than four months until the election, polls continue to show Biden leading in Pennsylvania which is a battleground state in the race for the presidency. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 5, 2020 11:54 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s nomination due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, sources told the Associate Press on Wednesday.

The move is the latest example of how the coronavirus has upended the 2020 presidential elections, with both parties shrinking their political conventions slated to begin later this month. Democratic convention planners even urged members of Congress not to travel to Milwaukee for the week’s events in a revised gathering that is now set to take place largely online.

President Donald Trump confirmed in a Fox News interview this morning that he is considering delivering his GOP acceptance speech on White House grounds.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30