Joe Biden Swears He’s ‘Not Going Nuts’

Joe Biden promises he isn’t losing it.

According to a Monday report by the Los Angeles Times, 2020 candidate Joe Biden had to reassure his supporters about the state of his mind on Friday after he struggled to remember where on the Dartmouth College campus he’d given a stump speech several hours before.

“I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,” the former vice president said during a campaign event in New Hampshire. “I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus.”

That was the same day Biden publicly speculated on what would’ve happened if former President Barack Obama had been assassinated after he was elected.

Other recent Biden blunders include the candidate confusing New Hampshire for Vermont, telling debate viewers to “go to Joe 30330,” and saying that “poor kids” are just as talented as “white kids.”

It’s gotten to the point where Biden’s own advisers are reportedly getting nervous about his growing pile of gaffes on the campaign trail.