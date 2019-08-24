Biden Team Pushes Back On Criticism Of Out-Of-Context Obama Assassination Gaffe

Latest
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, with son Nathan Davis, a deputy clerk, reads a statement to the press outside the Rowan County Courthouse on Sept. 14, 2015 in Morehead, Ky. Davis did not interfere with marriage licenses issued after she returned to work. (Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)
Joshua Lott/Getty Images North America
By
August 24, 2019 4:41 pm
The gaffe-prone former vice president was roundly criticized on Twitter for a strange remark in which he questioned what might have happened if former President Barack Obama had been assassinated.

Former Vice President and 2020 front runner Joe Biden was at an event in New Hampshire, talking about the new generation of young people who have been energized to political activism over President Trump’s election. Biden compared the resistance movement to similar activism he’d seen after the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy.

“I only had two political heroes, one hero was my dad, my two political heroes were Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy,” Biden said during an event in New Hampshire on Friday “My senior semester, they were both shot and killed. … Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee, What would have happened in America? Things changed.”

Biden was dragged on Twitter for the strange remark, but his campaign team pushed back, saying it was just a gaffe-y way of pointing out the trauma of those past assassinations.

