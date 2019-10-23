Latest
1 min ago
Pence Says State Dept. Officials’ Testimony Shows Trump Must ‘Drain The Swamp’
9 mins ago
Watch Fox News Personalities Attempt To Explain Away Bill Taylor’s Testimony
19 mins ago
LIVE: Trump Fights State Subpoena In Federal Appeals Court Arguments

Biden Apologizes For Calling Clinton Impeachment A ‘Partisan Lynching’

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 Gun Safety Forum hosted by gun control activist groups Giffords and March for Our Lives at Enclave on October 2, 2019 in La... Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 Gun Safety Forum hosted by gun control activist groups Giffords and March for Our Lives at Enclave on October 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 23, 2019 10:59 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized on Tuesday night for referring to the impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton as “partisan lynching” in 1998.

“This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that,” Biden tweeted. “Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily.”

During a CNN interview in 1998, then-Senator Biden made the following comment about the Republicans’ Clinton impeachment efforts: “Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense.”

Biden’s remark resurfaced after after President Donald Trump called the House impeachment probe into his Ukraine scheme “a lynching.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: