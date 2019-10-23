Biden Apologizes For Calling Clinton Impeachment A ‘Partisan Lynching’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized on Tuesday night for referring to the impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton as “partisan lynching” in 1998.

“This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that,” Biden tweeted. “Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily.”

This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that. Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily. https://t.co/mHfFC8HluZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

During a CNN interview in 1998, then-Senator Biden made the following comment about the Republicans’ Clinton impeachment efforts: “Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense.”

Biden’s remark resurfaced after after President Donald Trump called the House impeachment probe into his Ukraine scheme “a lynching.”