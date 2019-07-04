‘You’re A White Supremacist, Laura’: Joaquin Castro Feuds With Fox News Host

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and Fox News host Laura Ingraham had a Twitter feud on Wednesday prompted by Castro’s photos of the squalid conditions at the migrant detention facilities.

After House lawmakers from the Hispanic Caucus visited two of the facilities in Texas on Monday, Castro posted several photos and videos of the tour that revealed how migrants were forced to spend weeks in dirty, overcrowded cells.

Ingraham gave a dismissive response to Castro’s video of the moldy showers at the Clint, Texas center.

“Similar to Army facilities in Iraq I saw (and used) visiting Camp Victory & Balad,” she tweeted. “Think @JoaquinCastrotx needs to spend more time overseas w/ our troops bef he calls this inhumane.”

“You’re a white supremacist, Laura,” Castro fired back. “And, no, I don’t think refugees should be kept in war-zone conditions in the most prosperous nation on earth.”

You’re a white supremacist, Laura. And, no, I don’t think refugees should be kept in war-zone conditions in the most prosperous nation on earth. https://t.co/1MJiYa3QJV — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 3, 2019

The Fox News host then accused Castro of “misogyny.”

“When open borders leftists like @JoaquinCastrotx run out of ideas, they run to reflexive racial defamation, w/ a dash of misogyny,” Ingraham tweeted. “They caused this border crisis—and no amount of gaslighting, emotional photo ops or slander will exonerate them.”

When open borders leftists like @JoaquinCastrotx run out of ideas, they run to reflexive racial defamation, w/ a dash of misogyny. They caused this border crisis—and no amount of gaslighting, emotional photo ops or slander will exonerate them. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 4, 2019

In June, Ingraham claimed Democrats were in favor of “replacing the current American population” with “new immigrants,” rhetoric that echoes white nationalists’ paranoia about so-called “white genocide.”