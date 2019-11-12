Jimmy Carter Recovering After Surgery To Relieve Pressure On Brain

Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday for surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after a series of falls. He is currently recovering after the procedure, according to the Carter Center.

Statement on President Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Yn8iIYVWZc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

According to the AP, he has fallen at least three times this year. After one in October, he was helping build a Habitat for Humanity house just days after receiving 14 stitches.

Maranatha Baptist Church, Carter’s home church in his tiny hometown of Plains, Georgia, announced that he will not be teaching Sunday school this week.