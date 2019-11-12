Jimmy Carter Recovering After Surgery To Relieve Pressure On Brain

Latest
Former President Jimmy Carter (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
November 12, 2019 10:30 a.m.
Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday for surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after a series of falls. He is currently recovering after the procedure, according to the Carter Center.

According to the AP, he has fallen at least three times this year. After one in October, he was helping build a Habitat for Humanity house just days after receiving 14 stitches.

Maranatha Baptist Church, Carter’s home church in his tiny hometown of Plains, Georgia, announced that he will not be teaching Sunday school this week.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
