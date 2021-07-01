‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Writer-Turned Ohio GOP Sen Candidate Deletes Old Anti-Trump Tweets

J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” a memoir aimed at presenting himself as a conservative intellectual who rises above toxic hyperpartisanship, is apparently scrambling for the approval of MAGAland as he jostles for outgoing Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-OH) seat in the packed-GOP primary.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski flagged that Vance’s tweets from 2016 expressing disgust for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and boosting Evan McMullin, an independent candidate in the 2016 presidential election, have been deleted:

Vance also deleted a tweet saying he found Trump reprehensible from October 2016. pic.twitter.com/sTYhOpMnPG — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

Deleted from the day of Access Hollywood, "Lord help us." pic.twitter.com/5ooexbNUhn — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

The formerly anti-Trump conservative’s scrubbing of his Twitter timeline of traces of his anti-Trumpiness reflects a broader theme among Republicans: the understanding that running for office, at least in the upcoming midterms, means kneeling at the alter of the ex-president – even after writing an autobiography that attempted to sell an overly simplified and mostly apolitical analysis of poverty in Appalachia in order to appeal to a broad electorate.