JD Vance Finally Admits He Does Not Think Trump Lost The 2020 Election

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance addresses a campaign rally from behind bullet resistant glass at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pen... BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance addresses a campaign rally from behind bullet resistant glass at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 17, 2024 12:11 p.m.
After weeks of avoiding the question and offering dodgy non-answers in response, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH) on Wednesday finally publicly admitted he does not believe Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

During a Williamsport, Pennsylvania rally, the Ohio senator was asked: “What message do you think it sends to independent voters when you do not directly answer the question, ‘Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?’”

“On the election of 2020, I’ve answered this question directly a million times: No,” Vance answered. “I think there are serious problems in 2020. So, did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use, okay?”

“I really couldn’t care less if you agree or disagree with me on this issue,” he continued. 

Though the Ohio senator claimed he’s answered the question “a million times,” over the past weeks, Vance has repeatedly refused to directly answer that same question.

Last week, the vice presidential nominee was asked the same question five times in a row during a New York Times interview. 

Vance gave a non-answer each time, going so far as to try to distract from the simple “yes or no” question by asking his own questions in response to the reporter.

And earlier this month, Vance, in a moment that went viral, did the same kind of dodging on live TV.

“[Trump] is still saying he didn’t lose the election,” VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D) said during the debate after a lengthy back and forth on Jan. 6 and former VP Mike Pence’s efforts to uphold the peaceful transfer of power. He then turned to Vance and asked the inevitable question: “Did he lose the 2020 election?”

“I’m focused on the future,” Vance replied, attempting to move on to a point about the COVID pandemic and social media content moderation.

“That is a damning non-answer,” Walz replied.

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
  1. Think should not be used when Vance is attempting to speak.

  2. The slippery punk can’t say it straight even when he thinks he’s saying it straight.

  3. Sofa once, could he just not couch his language in euphemisms, but admit the un-upholstered truth? Election denial might play well in Davenport, but it won’t settee well with moderates he’s trying to chaise in battleground states. Ottoman like him be entrusted with such a high office?

  4. I can’t even get the dodge correct. “Not by the words that I would use, okay?”
    He so playing dodgeball here. He could said “I still don’t think that we got a fair accounting of the votes”, or even “There were problems with voting in the 2020 election”. This is the weaving that DonOLD thinks he’s doing.

    Now with the new reporting on the Stormy and another attempt by DonOLD’s legal team to silence her JDV should be asked his thoughts on sex outside of marriage.

  5. JD Vance lies effortlessly and recklessly.

