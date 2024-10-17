JD Vance Finally Admits He Does Not Think Trump Lost The 2020 Election

After weeks of avoiding the question and offering dodgy non-answers in response, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH) on Wednesday finally publicly admitted he does not believe Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

During a Williamsport, Pennsylvania rally, the Ohio senator was asked: “What message do you think it sends to independent voters when you do not directly answer the question, ‘Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?’”

“On the election of 2020, I’ve answered this question directly a million times: No,” Vance answered. “I think there are serious problems in 2020. So, did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use, okay?”

“I really couldn’t care less if you agree or disagree with me on this issue,” he continued.

JD Vance on if Trump lost in 2020: "No. I think there were serious problems in 2020. So did Donald Trump lose in 2020? Not by the words I would use." pic.twitter.com/7I2CRodQLU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

Though the Ohio senator claimed he’s answered the question “a million times,” over the past weeks, Vance has repeatedly refused to directly answer that same question.

Last week, the vice presidential nominee was asked the same question five times in a row during a New York Times interview.

Vance gave a non-answer each time, going so far as to try to distract from the simple “yes or no” question by asking his own questions in response to the reporter.

Asked 5 times by @LuluGNavarro whether Trump lost the 2020 election, JD Vance declines to say yes or no. pic.twitter.com/n2Ssm7s66J — bryan metzger (@metzgov) October 11, 2024

And earlier this month, Vance, in a moment that went viral, did the same kind of dodging on live TV.

“[Trump] is still saying he didn’t lose the election,” VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D) said during the debate after a lengthy back and forth on Jan. 6 and former VP Mike Pence’s efforts to uphold the peaceful transfer of power. He then turned to Vance and asked the inevitable question: “Did he lose the 2020 election?”

“I’m focused on the future,” Vance replied, attempting to move on to a point about the COVID pandemic and social media content moderation.

“That is a damning non-answer,” Walz replied.