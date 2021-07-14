Latest
Jan. 6 Select Committee Will Hold First Hearing On July 27 With Police Officers

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
July 14, 2021 4:25 p.m.

The select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection will hold its first hearing on Tuesday, July 27.

It will feature Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers, there to give their “firsthand” accounts, per a press release from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has still not selected his appointees — which Pelosi could veto — or even confirmed that he will pick them.

“I haven’t made a decision yet, even to appoint,” McCarthy said during a Tuesday interview on Fox News. “I’m discussing it with my members. I have a real concern, the scope of what we’re looking at.”

“Now we have Nancy Pelosi pretty much playing politics with this,” he added. “Putting Adam Schiff and Raskin on it looks more like an impeachment committee than one that wants to get to the bottom of the questions that are still out there.”

Pelosi appointed Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to the committee, both of whom served during former President Donald Trump’s various impeachment trials.

The House passed the bill standing up the select committee in late June. Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) were the only Republicans to vote for it. Cheney is one of Pelosi’s appointees to serve on the committee.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
