Jake Tapper Snaps At Rep. Jordan: ‘I Cannot Believe’ Trump’s Ukraine Call Is OK With You

CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper got into a heated exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday when the lawmaker repeatedly defended President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine.

During a discussion on Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, Jordan kept deflecting by bringing up the false claim that Biden had gotten a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating a company with ties to his son for corruption.

When Tapper pointed out that the prosecutor was fired precisely because he wasn’t investigating corruption, Jordan complained about the “gymnastics you guys will go through” to defend Biden.

“Sir, it’s not gymnastics, it’s facts,” an exasperated Tapper responded.

“And I would think somebody who’s been accused of things in the last year and two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people,” he added, referring to allegations that Jordan had ignored the sexual abuse of Ohio State wrestlers by the team’s doctor when Jordan served as assistant coach.

The interview only went downhill from there as Jordan doubled down on his claims about Biden and his son, then started sounding off about former FBI officials James Comey and Peter Strzok’s alleged conspiracy against the Trump campaign.

After about a full minute of crosstalk, the CNN reporter had had enough.

“I understand you want to change the subject, but the President was pushing the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival,” Tapper said. “I cannot believe that that is okay with you. I can’t believe it’s okay with you.”

Watch the exchange below: