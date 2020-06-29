Jacksonville Now Requiring Everyone To Wear Masks As RNC Approaches

Latest
By
|
June 29, 2020 1:52 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Jacksonville, Florida city officials announced on Monday a new policy requiring people to wear masks in public spaces and “other situations where individuals cannot socially distance.”

The mandate will take effect at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

“Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus,” the city advised on its Twitter account.

The new requirement is being enacted a little less than two months before the Republican National Convention is slated to be hosted in the Florida city.

Though health officials have stressed the importance of facial coverings in preventing the spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, and many of his supporters have followed his lead. The Trump campaign also did not require people to wear masks at the President’s rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Phoenix, Arizona.

The Trump campaign and RNC officials did not respond to request for comment.

