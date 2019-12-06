Latest
2 hours ago
Graham Pours Cold Water On Trump, House GOP Push To Subpoena Schiff
2 hours ago
NYT: Trump Officials Dispute Details Of Giuliani Call Logs With WH Aides
3 hours ago
Pelosi Jabs Sinclair Over ‘Hate’ Question: ‘Is That A News Source?’

Issa Argues Trump Should Give Duncan Hunter Clemency To Save Gov’t Money

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) listens during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on the proposed merger of CVS Health and Aetna, on Capitol Hill, February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. ... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) listens during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on the proposed merger of CVS Health and Aetna, on Capitol Hill, February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. CVS Health is planning a $69 billion deal to acquire Aetna, an American healthcare company. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 6, 2019 11:08 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) sees a bright side to Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) changing his plea to guilty in his campaign finance fraud case.

According to a San Diego Union-Tribune interview Thursday, Issa floated the idea of Trump extending clemency to Hunter if he is sentenced to prison on March 17 and argued that it would “balance the public good” by saving imprisonment costs.

“It’s not my decision. It’s the President’s decision,” Issa told the Union-Tribune. “But I would certainly say the commuting of sentencing… has a certain ability to balance the public good. Are we better off spending $60,000 a year to put him behind bars or are we better off with him doing community service and going on with his life with the likelihood of him committing a crime in the future being pretty low?”

In August, Issa announced that he had launched an exploratory committee to consider a potential bid for Hunter’s seat, which prompted him to withdraw his nomination by Trump for a trade post.

The Union-Tribune noted that unlike other challengers running for Hunter’s seat, Issa has not criticized the embattled Republican congressman.

On Thursday, the House Ethics Committee urged Hunter to “refrain from voting on any question at a meeting of the House or of the Committee of the Whole House,” citing a House rule regarding convicted lawmakers.

Read the San Diego Union-Tribune’s report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: