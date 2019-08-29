Ex-Rep Issa Launches Exploratory Committee To Run Against Duncan Hunter

The indicted, vaping lawmaker may finally have a reason to sweat.

Recently retired Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) announced on his campaign website this week that he had launched an exploratory committee to mull a potential bid in California’s 50th Congressional District — Rep. Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) seat.

“I have formally launched an exploratory committee for the 50th Congressional District in California,” he said on his campaign website. “I have received such a tremendous outpouring of encouragement from supporters inside the district, and around the state and across the nation. I’m truly grateful for the many encouraging phone calls, messages and letters that I have received.”

Issa represented California’s 18th Congressional District for nearly two decades before he retired in January. Issa reportedly has been thinking about running for Hunter’s seat since at least January 2018, according to The Hill. Around that same time he announced his retirement, as the race became increasingly competitive. A Democrat ultimately won Issa’s seat and he’s been out of Congress for the last seven months.

As Hunter’s legal woes escalate, Issa may be attempting to make a congressional comeback. Hunter and his wife were indicted in August 2018 for the alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal endeavors and filing false financial records. Hunter is fighting the charges and has said he doesn’t intend to resign.