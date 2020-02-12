Iowa Dem Party Chair Resigns In Wake Of Disastrous Caucus Mess

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price has resigned from the organization Wednesday following the debacle that ensued during last week’s caucus, according to the Des Moines Register.

“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult,” Price said in a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee, according to the Des Moines Register. “Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Iowa Democratic Party agreed to accept recanvass requests after the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg called for a partial recanvass of the caucus results due to errors in the vote tallying process.

Although the Associated Press has yet to call a winner in the Iowa caucuses more than a week later, preliminary results show Buttigieg holding a narrow lead over Sanders.

Chaos in the vote tallying process ensued due to a number of organizational issues on caucus night, which include a broken phone app and a hoard of pro-Trump trolls clogging up caucus workers’ phone lines.

Last Friday, Price announced during a press conference in Des Moines that “the Iowa Democratic Party Operations Committee has begun a full, independent forensic review of the caucus: what went right, what went wrong, from start to finish.”

