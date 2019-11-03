Intel Dem: Impeachment Hearing Transcripts Will ‘Probably’ Be Released This Week

House Intelligence Committee member Jackie Speier (D-CA) said on Sunday that transcripts of the hearings in the impeachment investigation will likely be publicly released this week.

“I think you’re going to see all of the transcripts that are going to be released probably within the next five days,” Speier told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “I don’t know if they’re all going to be released on the same day.”

Those transcripts will be “very telling to the American people,” according to the congresswoman.

Speier also told Brennan she believes she and her fellow impeachment investigators will begin to hold public hearings “the following week.”

The House took a big step in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump last week after it passed a resolution laying out new procedures in the investigation, including public hearings.

Watch Speier below: