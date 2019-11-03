Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Threatens To Reveal Info On Key Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman
3 hours ago
Top Mulvaney Aide Who Was On Trump-Ukraine Call Refuses To Testify In Impeachment Probe
3 hours ago
Trump Defends Embarrassing Breaches At His Border Wall: ‘You Can Cut Through Any Wall’

Intel Dem: Impeachment Hearing Transcripts Will ‘Probably’ Be Released This Week

on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on sexual harassment in Congress on November 15, 2017. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
November 3, 2019 5:18 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Intelligence Committee member Jackie Speier (D-CA) said on Sunday that transcripts of the hearings in the impeachment investigation will likely be publicly released this week.

“I think you’re going to see all of the transcripts that are going to be released probably within the next five days,” Speier told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “I don’t know if they’re all going to be released on the same day.”

Those transcripts will be “very telling to the American people,” according to the congresswoman.

Speier also told Brennan she believes she and her fellow impeachment investigators will begin to hold public hearings “the following week.”

The House took a big step in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump last week after it passed a resolution laying out new procedures in the investigation, including public hearings.

Watch Speier below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: